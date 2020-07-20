Get it, girl! Julianne Hough’s dating history is short and sweet. From her estranged husband, Brooks Laich, to Ryan Seacrest and comedian Dane Cook, she’s had some surprising relationships through the years.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro married the hockey player in 2017. They sadly announced their separation in May 2020 after months of speculation.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” their joint statement obtained by People read on May 29, while adding that they “share an abundance of love and respect” for each other.

The gorgeous pair simply “matured into different people” during the years, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’ve had so many ups and downs, but they also have very different ways of dealing with them.”

Despite the Footloose star freezing her eggs amid her endometriosis struggles, Julianne later divulged she and Brooks “never actually tried to get pregnant.”

“It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future,” she told Women’s Health in May. The dancer doesn’t “believe in labels” and isn’t holding herself to any strict timeline.

The Safe Haven star is ready to embrace who she is. Prior to her split from the Canadian athlete, she shared newfound discoveries about her sexuality.

“I [told Brooks], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” the longtime dancer recalled. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Brooks also said he wanted to “learn more about intimacy and my sexuality” as one of his New Year’s resolutions for 2020. “The amount of time in my life that I’ve studied hockey, athletics, training nutrition … people think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex. There’s so much more to it,” he later explained on his “How Men Think” podcast.

As Julianne is beginning a new romantic chapter, take a look back at who she’s dated through the years!