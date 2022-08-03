As Dancing With the Stars kicks off its 31st season, the show in undergoing a number of significant changes. Keep reading for details on where viewers can watch it, whether Tyra Banks is returning as host and more key questions.

When Is Dancing With the Stars Season 31’s Premiere Date?

The show will return on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Where Can Viewers Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

For the first time, the show is departing its home network of ABC in favor of the streaming service Disney+. That means fans will need a paid subscription to watch DWTS. The show’s move was previously announced in April.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel explained at the time. He added, “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Who Is Hosting Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

Despite the show moving from network television to a streaming service, their current host, Tyra Banks, will be returning to the program. She joined the dance competition as host in season 29 after the controversial ousters of original host Tom Bergeron and his longtime cohost Erin Andrews.

But for the first time, Tyra will not be hosting the show solo. She’ll be joined by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum and DWTS season 19 champ Alfonso Ribeiro. The actor was a popular contestant and has filled in with hosting duties in the past. He’s also a fan-favorite and should be a welcome addition to the program for DWTS die-hard viewers.

Who Will Be on the Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Judging Panel?

As the show leaves network TV for a streaming service, the judging panel will remain the same. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be there to critique performances and deliver their judgements with hand-held scorecards. Carrie Ann, Len and Bruno have been with the show since its inception. Derek is a six-time Mirrorball trophy champ as a pro dancer and joined the judging panel in season 29.

Who Will Be Competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 31?

The celebrity cast for the upcoming season has not yet been revealed. The roster is usually unveiled several weeks before the show’s premiere on ABC’s Good Morning America.