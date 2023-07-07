SURving on the dance floor! Vanderpump Rules cast member Ariana Madix has joined Dancing With the Stars for season 32 following Scandoval.

DWTS pro Derek Hough announced the casting news during his Good Morning America appearance on Friday, July 7, while visiting Ariana, 38, and VPR costar Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her.

“This season on Dancing With the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix,” Derek, 38, said. “Say ‘goodbye’ to the drama and ‘hello’ to the dance floor.”

The rest of the DWTS season 32 cast will be revealed on September 13 on GMA.

Ariana’s latest reality TV venture comes four months after she and her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval broke the internet with his cheating scandal with VPR castmate Raquel Leviss, Life & Style confirmed on March 3. The former couple had been dating for nine years before their breakup. Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, had been having an affair for the last eight months of his and Ariana’s relationship.

Shutterstock (3)

Ariana unpacked the ordeal during the season 10 finale, revealing that she had discovered a sexual screen-recorded video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. Bravo fans watched Ariana and Tom fight over the situation in the episode and ultimately break up while the rest of the VPR cast rallied around the Buying Back My Daughter actress. However, the most dramatic moments were captured during the three-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.

The last part of the reunion aired on June 7, which showed Ariana coming face-to-face with Raquel, Tom and the rest of their costars to hash out the details behind the cheating scandal. One of the most memorable moments was when Andy asked Tom and Raquel if they were in love, to which they both acknowledged that they were.

Raquel made sure to extend a formal apology to Ariana, but the former Disney Parks princess refused to forgive her and went so far as telling her to “go f—k [herself] with a cheese grater.”

Tom then angered fans around the world for making an inappropriate dig at his and Ariana’s past sex life. After Andy, 55, pressed Tom about why he cheated on Ariana, the Watch What Happens Live host asked the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner if he had ever slept with anyone else. Though Tom denied this, Ariana replied, “You know who he did sleep with after he and Raquel started sleeping together? Me.”

In response, Tom sarcastically said, “Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot,” before Ariana and the rest of the cast called him “disgusting.”

Toward the end, fans watched Tom become emotional over his actions as he apologized to Ariana through tears.

“I know that you hate me, but I want you to know I will. I will always love you,” Tom said while crying. “I will always be cheering you on from afar, always.”

For her part, Ariana listened to his apology but made it clear that she would “not forgive” Tom and would “not be cheering him on from afar.”