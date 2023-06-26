Letting loose! Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix had a blast ringing in her 38th birthday with friends in New York City during a surprise party thrown by her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, and best friend Bradley Kearns.

“She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane,” the fitness instructor captioned an Instagram Story video on Sunday, June 25, one day after the big events.

First off, the three headed to the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival where they joined other friends and watched Kendrick Lamar’s headlining performance. After that, Ariana and her crew hit up bars in Manhattan where the partying really got underway.

Ariana shared a series of Instagram Story videos and photos the day after her June 24th birthday festivities that showed her downing champagne, cocktails and shots along with her party pals, including Vanderpump Rules costars Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies.

The Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner looked stunning in a black crop top with sheer sleeves and matching pants. Daniel made sure his girlfriend and the rest of her guests were supplied with plenty of champagne, and at one point, someone put a bottle up to Ariana’s mouth and poured the bubbly directly in.

In one Instagram Story shared by Scheana, she and Ariana danced side by side as she wrote “My queen” across the video about the birthday girl.

The Florida native has been proving living well is the best revenge after getting over the pain of discovering her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been having a months-long affair with her close friend Raquel Leviss. Ariana found out about the cheating scandal on March 1, when she came across damning content in Tom’s phone.

It took the TomTom club owner almost a week to publicly apologize for hurting Ariana, and Vanderpump Rules cameras returned to their $2 million Valley Village, California, home to film his confession and her reaction for what ended up becoming the season 10 finale of the show, which centered on the affair and its aftermath with the other cast members.

Ariana began to move on when she was spotted kissing Daniel at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival the following month. Her profile soared as fans took her side in the scandal, which led to scoring a role in the Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, as well as commercial deals for Uber Eats, BIC razors and Duracell.

In her June cover article for Glamour, it was revealed Ariana has netted nearly $1 million in deals since the cheating scandal broke, and is going to keep working to build her own fortune in the aftermath of her split.

“We have no generational wealth in our family,” she told the publication. “I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So, I will work as much as possible to not have to.”

Scroll down to see photos of Ariana’s wild birthday bash.