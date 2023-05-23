Ariana Madix wants to move out of the home she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, but she’s still living under the same roof as him. Keep reading for details on where the Vanderpump Rules star lives.

Where Does Ariana Madix Live?

The Bravolebrity shares a 4,450-square-foot house she and Tom purchased for $2.2 million in 2019. It is located in Los Angeles’ Valley Village area, not far from where their respective best friends, exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, have their own apartments.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship,” a source told Life & Style on May 18 of the exes.

Does Ariana Madix Still Live in the Same House as Tom Sandoval?

As of May 2023, two months after the former couple’s split was made public on March 3, the duo still live in the home, although they do not directly communicate. Ariana discovered on March 1 that her partner of nine years was having an affair with VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

Youtube

The Waking Up With Strangers actress revealed during a May 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that the two use “go-betweens” whenever they need to communicate anything, with the Florida native utilizing a close pal and Tom’s assistant handling his side of any issues.

“It’s all gone to hell,” the inside source further explained to Life & Style of Tom and Ariana’s dynamic within the home. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.

Does Ariana Madix Want to Move out of Her Home With Tom Sandoval?

While Ariana was seen in a May 22 Instagram Story packing moving boxes labeled “finances” and “documents” into a rental van, she isn’t out of the home for good. “I’m moving up, not out. Well, not yet at least,” she said in another Instagram Story later that day. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very very soon,” she added. In both videos she was wearing a sweatshirt for the personal finance company SoFi.

During ehr WWHL appearance that followed the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana revealed her future plans for the home. “My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on,” she told host Andy Cohen.

The following morning during an appearance on NBC’s Today, Ariana shared how she was one step closer to getting out of the home. “I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent,” she said. “And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life.”