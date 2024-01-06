Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is suing ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval to have their shared Los Angeles home “partitioned by sale” almost 10 months after their split.

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, signed the legal paperwork on December 21, 2023, and filed the documents at the Los Angeles County court on Thursday, January 4, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Additionally, Ariana requested “an equitable allocation of the proceeds of the sale” of the house they purchased for $2 million in 2019.

Ariana also stated that she does not want a judge to rule “a division in kind,” which would enable either party to keep their property ownership while the other sells, claiming that it “cannot legally be accomplished under the facts and circumstances present in this action.”

On March 3, 2023, Life & Style confirmed that the reality stars broke up after Tom, 40, was caught having an affair with former VPR costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

Although their split was nothing short of messy, Ariana and Tom continued to live under the same roof while keeping zero contact with each other.

In May 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Bravo star’s living situation quickly turned into a “nightmare.”

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” the insider explained, adding “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

Unsurprisingly, the insider noted that “Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms. The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

Vanderpump Rules fans are still waiting to see Ariana and Tom’s post-split dynamic unfold during the upcoming season. However, the former bartenders haven’t sparred the ugly details of their broken home.

“Three months ago, when Tom blew up our lives, I was not prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new freakin’ life,” Ariana said during a confessional during the VPR season 11 trailer. “So, even though we still live under the same roof, I’ve been able to maintain a ‘no contact’ policy.”

The Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches author continued the conversation with costar Katie Maloney later in the teaser, where she revealed that Tom planned to buy her “out” of the home and continue living there.

“[If] he has that kind of money … go buy something else!” Ariana said.