Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is not letting her cheating ex Tom Sandoval get the last laugh. After fans learned several bombshell revelations during the season 10 reunion finale, the Buying Back My Daughter actress released some brand-new merchandise in reference to something the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist said about her on air. Keep reading to learn the meaning behind Ariana’s merchandise.

What Is the Meaning of Ariana Madix’s T-shirt Merchandise?

During the last several minutes of the explosive reunion finale, which aired on June 7 on Bravo, Tom nonchalantly dissed Ariana for wearing her T-shirt while they would have sex during their relationship, saying sarcastically, “She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.”

After the entire cast reacted by calling him “disgusting,” Ariana kept calm and later shared a photo of new merchandise for her and costar Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her. The T-shirt features a caricature graphic of what appears to be her face tearing apart a grilled cheese sandwich with the words, “F—k Me in This T-shirt,” written in red font.

What Does Lala Kent’s ‘Send It to Darrell’ Merchandise Mean?

In March, Lala Kent shared a public message for Raquel Leviss via her Instagram Stories after the former Miss Sonoma County’s lawyer contacted the Pump Rules cast via email to delete the sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?” Lala said in her since-deleted video. “I don’t know if you know how this works, you’re pretty brand new to the game — didn’t last long look what you did with your f–king 15 minutes. You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That’s why we have counsel.”

Lala then ended the clip by telling Raquel and her lawyer to “send it to Darrell.”

In May, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host released her brand of merchandise simply called, “Send it to Darrell,” which included athleticwear, coffee mugs and water bottles.

What Happened in the ‘Pump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion?

In the last few minutes of part 3 of the VPR season 10 reunion, Raquel revealed the actual timing of her and Tom’s affair, admitting that they had actually slept together more than once while in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding.

During her confessional, the California native noted that Tom had asked her “not to disclose” what she was about to unveil.

“The second time was actually during Mexico,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘We can’t see each other. This isn’t gonna be a thing.’”

However, after allegedly helping out a drunken Tom while at their Cancun hotel, Raquel welcomed him into her room. In response to a producer who asked if they “had sex multiple times in Mexico,” she confirmed that this was true.

Despite trying to keep a brave face throughout her confessional, Raquel became emotional when she confessed to hooking up with Tom in his and Ariana’s home in Valley Village, California.

“That’s the one story we agreed on getting straight,” she began while tearing up. “And I know that the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it’s a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town especially for a funeral of all things. So, I don’t know, but this just f—king kills my soul. I’m so sick of lying.”