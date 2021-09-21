If you’re a fan of Dancing With the Stars, then you already know partners Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are all about getting hot and heavy — on and off stage! The professional dancer and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum went Instagram official in January 2021, and have been going strong ever since.

In fact, Brian only agreed to be on Dancing With the Stars under the condition that he and Sharna would be partners. “We used to joke that this wasn’t ever even a possibility and then when they called and asked about the show this season and they said we would be partnered together, it just seemed like it worked,” the father of four, who shares sons Noah, Bohdi and Journey with ex Megan Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil, told Us Weekly and other reporters in September 2021.

“Everything was the perfect storm, everything had aligned. It felt like such a cool opportunity, this wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t partnered,” Brian added, before Sharna chimed in, “It was never a discussion. They offered it to [Brian] on the terms we’d be partners. We always were going to be partnered together.”

Of course, the pair’s off-the-charts chemistry as a couple has been helpful on the hit ABC series. “We haven’t had a bad moment for us because our communication is so great in our relationship, so anything that arises, we discuss it,” Sharna assured. “But it is new, so it’s just that staying open to seeing what Bri is showing me and what we need as a couple in life, and what we need as a partnership on the dance floor and trying to be present to that.”

Prior to settling down with Sharna, Brian’s most notable relationship was with Megan Fox. The pair got married in 2010 before calling it quits in November 2019. The Jennifer’s Body actress has since moved on with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

As for Sharna, she’s sparked romance rumors with a handful of men over the years, including Bonner Bolton, Pierson Fodé and Jason Oppenheim.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s relationship timeline.