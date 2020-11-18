And baby makes three — but when? Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, revealed they are pregnant with their first child on September 28, and the fitness influencer’s due date is just around the corner.

“Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Brittany, 25, gushed alongside two Instagram photos showing off her ultrasound while announcing the happy news. As for Patrick, also 25, the father-to-be simply shared the photo of the ultrasound and a red heart emoji.

Considering most parents-to-be go public with their pregnancies around 12 weeks and most pregnancies last for an average of 39 weeks, it seems these two lovebirds will be welcoming their bundle of joy in April 2021.

In October, the NFL star and his longtime love revealed they are having a girl during a sweet gender reveal party. “Can’t wait to be a family of 5,” the mama-to-be captioned a portrait of herself, her fiancé and their two dogs. She also included the hashtag “#babygirl.”

Since learning the sex of their upcoming arrival, the sports enthusiasts have been gearing up for becoming parents. “Baby girl [is] starting to make an appearance,” Brittany captioned a sweet baby bump update on Instagram in November. “She told me she can’t wait for game days.”

Brittany and Patrick have been together for a long time. The pair are actually high school sweethearts and started dating in 10th grade. The Texas natives continued to date long-distance throughout college and even as Patrick’s professional football career took off. After years of dating, the Texas Tech University grad proposed to his girlfriend in early September.

Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Brittany captioned photos of their special day on Instagram at the time. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

We can’t wait to meet this sweet couple’s baby girl in the spring!