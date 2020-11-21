Pregnancy isn’t slowing her down! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, gave her followers a sneak peek of her epic pregnancy workout guide with some recorded exercises to try out on Friday, November 21. The mama-to-be is still killing it in the gym.

“Hiiiiii guys, so change of plans!” the fitness influencer, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside five clips of different exercises from her training plan. “I will be releasing my new pregnancy workout guide on Monday, [November 30]! I wanted to give you guys a little taste of what it’s gonna look like, so I recorded a workout from week 4 of the guide for you guys.”

The personal trainer went on to explain her program would run for six weeks and contain “three workouts each week” with “two active recovery days.” Additionally, the program will feature similar videos showcasing the proper form for each exercise — and everything can be done with “very little equipment” at home. “Dumbbells, long [and] short resistance bands [are] all you need,” the mama-to-be wrote on Instagram.

The Texas native — who revealed her pregnancy with her high school sweetheart and future husband on September 28 — has been a health advocate for some time now. “I found that my passion was in fitness and helping others,” Brittany explained during an Instagram Live session on November 18. That passion led the former soccer pro to create Brittany Lynne Fitness, through which she is offering this workout program for expectant mamas. She also recently became a Balance Elite Leader for the clothing line Balance Athletica.

However, not all of Brittany’s fans are on board with her pregnancy workouts. On October 18, she responded to shade related to her workout video posts following the announcement of her pregnancy. “[I] truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good,” she wrote on Twitter. “My oh my. Do your research peeps, there’s lots of new info out.”

“Listening to my body, and just keeping it moving is where I’m at right now,” she wrote on Instagram days earlier. “Everyone is different, every pregnancy journey is different, but we are all mamas creating a beautiful child and that is such a blessing!!”