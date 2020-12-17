Getting ready! NFL star Patrick Mahomes‘ pregnant fiancée, Brittany Matthews, revealed she was prepping the nursery for their baby girl on Thursday, December 17.

“What a sight to see,” the 25-year-old wrote over a Boomerang of a drawer full of perfectly organized diapers opening and closing. “Organizing baby girl’s room today.” The mama-to-be also included a heart-eyed emoji to express her excitement.

Brittany previously gave fans a glimpse inside her unborn daughter’s nursery on November 12. The theme appeared to be moon and stars, with a lavish crib, crib, changing table, stroller and trendy decor all set up and ready for the upcoming bundle of joy.

Brittany and Patrick, 25, met in high school when they both attended the same school in their native Texas. The former soccer star and the Kansas City Chiefs fostered a close friendship for over a year before their connection turned romantic. The dynamic duo have been dating ever since — and supporting each other amid the worlds of personal training and professional football.

The athlete proposed to the fitness influencer in September 2020, after nearly eight years together. Later that month, the future husband and wife revealed they were expecting their first child. “Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the personal trainer wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the proud parents-to-be holding their ultrasound images.

Brittany took four of her closest girlfriends down to Texas to enjoy a holiday-themed baby shower on December 5. The expectant mother wore a stunning pink dress that accentuated her baby bump during the precious party — and, of course, she shared tons of photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

“Thanks to my gals for going to [Texas] to shower baby girl and I,” Brittany wrote on a photo of her friends cradling her growing bump while posing for a group snapshot before getting on their private plane to Texas. “Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me [and] my baby girl.”

We can’t wait to meet Brittany’s sweet daughter!