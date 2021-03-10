Mama loves the gym! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, flaunted her incredible post-baby body during a hardcore workout with the NFL star’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

In a series of videos and Boomerangs posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 9, the 25-year-old showed off her postpartum figure in a pink sports bra and matching shrug, as well as blue high-waisted leggings. The new mom shared footage of herself doing bicep curls, to which she claims Jackson, 20, said, “I don’t see any bicep muscles anymore, I used to see it every time.” Brittany hilariously quipped back, “Thanks, Jack, I’m working on it.”

The personal trainer — who welcomed her first child, daughter Sterling Skye, with the Kansas City Chiefs player, 25, on February 20 — revealed her postpartum body via her Instagram Stories just one week after giving birth. “It’s an actual clothes type of day,” Brittany captioned an Instagram Story selfie in which she donned a dark pink crop top with her tummy on full display, along with grey sweatpants and light pink sneakers.

The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder has been vocal about embracing her body’s natural changes during her pregnancy, and she’s even clapped back at fans over body-shaming comments. “Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” she told several Instagram users who claimed a dress she wore during a February 2020 maternity shoot didn’t flatter her “skinny” figure. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Alternatively, the Texas native — who got engaged to the quarterback in September 2020 after eight years of dating — wants to keep the early days of her daughter’s life private. Brittany revealed she and her future husband planned to wait a while before posting photos of their baby girl. “Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” she explained via her Instagram Stories on February 25, using the same photo she shared while baby Sterling’s birth.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the former soccer player noted. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Brittany killing it in the gym with Jackson while showing off her post-baby body!