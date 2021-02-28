Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Sterling’s Closet Is So Cute — See Her Clothes, Shoes and More!

Stylish baby alert! NFL star Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews‘ daughter, Sterling Skye, has the cutest closet of any celebrity baby out there.

On Saturday, February 27, the personal trainer showed off a cute blue onesie with clouds on it via her Instagram Stories as she held her newborn in her arms. She also flaunted three pairs of baby sneakers for her little girl in orange, blue and pink. Before Brittany gave birth to the tiny tot on February 20, she posted a photo of an adorable onesie that read, “My daddy plays football better than your daddy.”

The former soccer star revealed via Instagram on February 21 that she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed their first child. Brittany shared a photo of her baby’s tiny hand grasping her finger as she rested against her mama’s chest. The new mom wore a diamond-encrusted nameplate necklace with her daughter’s moniker in the snapshot.

Days later, the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder revealed that she and her future husband were waiting to share a full photo of their bundle of joy. “Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” Brittany began, captioning the same picture she posted to announce Sterling’s birth on her Instagram Stories.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the Texas native wrote. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Brittany and Patrick met while attending the same high school in Texas. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously recalled on Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

The dynamic duo’s relationship turned romantic about a year after they became pals and they’ve been dating ever since. They got engaged in September 2020 after nearly eight years together — and less than a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of baby Sterling’s cutest clothes, shoes and more!