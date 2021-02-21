NFL star Patrick Mahomes and pregnant fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child together on Saturday, February 20, and the proud parents named their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. But what does the baby girl’s moniker mean?

Her first name, which is of English origin, means “genuine, of high quality,” according to The Bump. The outlet also claims the newborn’s middle name, which is of Scottish origin, is taken from the Isle of Skye off the coast of Scotland.

The proud mama, 25, revealed on Sunday, February 21, that she had given birth to her and the athlete’s daughter. She shared a precious photo of her holding her child, who was grasping her finger, against her chest. The proud mama was also wearing a diamond-encrusted nameplate necklace with her baby’s first name. So sweet.

Brittany revealed she and Patrick, 25, were expecting their first child in September 2020, less than a month after the happy couple announced their engagement. “Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the personal trainer wrote via Instagram at the time. The following month, the parents-to-be revealed they were having a girl.

Despite the difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the former soccer player was able to enjoy a baby shower in her native Texas with her closest friends and family members in December 2020.

“Thanks to my gals for going to [Texas] to shower baby girl and I,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder captioned a photo of her friends cradling her baby bump before getting on their plane to go to the event. “Everyone has quarantined and been COVID tested for my baby shower. Thankful to have amazing close friends and family that will stay safe for the sake of me [and] my baby girl.”

Patrick and Brittany started dating while attending the same high school in Texas, and their relationship grew romantic over time. “He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” she previously recollected during an Instagram Live. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

Congrats to the proud parents!