Lookin’ good, mama! Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, revealed her postpartum body just over a week after giving birth to their first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

“It’s an actual clothes type of day,” the 25-year-old captioned an Instagram Story selfie in which she rocked a pair of pink sneakers, grey sweatpants and a darker pink crop top. The new mom’s post-baby tummy was on full display — and she was smiling proudly in the snapshot.

Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The personal trainer and the NFL star, 25, welcomed their first child on February 20. Brittany announced their daughter’s arrival one day later via Instagram. Throughout her pregnancy, the former soccer star was open about loving her body’s changes. She even clapped back at a troll who claimed a dress she wore during a maternity shoot didn’t work for her “skinny” frame.

“Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant,” Brittany responded to the user’s comment. “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

While the Texas native is clearly being open about her postpartum experience, she recently revealed she and her future husband plan to hold off on posting full photos of their newborn. “Today was Sterling’s actual due date, sure glad she came a few days early,” the Kansas City Chiefs player’s fiancée began via her Instagram Stories. In the post, she used the same picture she posted to announce their bundle of joy’s birth.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder continued. “I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in September 2020, after nearly eight years of dating. The dynamic duo revealed less than a month later that they were expecting their first child. Alongside their sonogram, Brittany wrote via Instagram at the time, “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”