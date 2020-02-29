BFF cousins! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to share the cutest Boomerang video of her daughter, True Thompson, hanging out with cousins North West and Penelope Disick — and they looked like they were having an absolute blast on a trampoline.

In the sweet snap, the three girls could be seen bopping around the bouncy terrain, set up in a backyard against a gorgeous setting sun in a cloudy sky. Talk about a cute, picture-perfect moment.

Instagram

It’s no surprise seeing these little cuties getting along and hanging out with one another. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively about how tight Nori and P actually are. “North and Penelope call each other sisters, that’s how close they are,” the source gushed back in June 2019.

“They want to do everything together. It’s hard to take them anywhere separately,” the insider continued. “They call each other on the phone, they beg for playdates most days and they’ll have sleepovers on the weekend.”

Plus, Northie’s mama, Kim Kardashian, has a special influence on their friendship. “They’re always playing dress up and doing each other’s makeup with fake makeup kits that Kim gives them,” the source revealed. “Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kim all think it’s so adorable because they really are as close as Kim and Kourt were growing up.”

But it isn’t just makeup they have in common — believe it or not, these two Kar-Jenner kids are itching to get musical with one another and start up a band, too.

“North and Penelope want to start a band together, they’re always singing and performing for their parents,” the insider raved. “North is a lot girlier than Penelope who likes to be outside more than in the glam chair like North, but they’re a good balance for each other. They go to school together, but they won’t be able to be in the same class — just like twins aren’t allowed in the same class!”

Needless to say, these kids are a tight-knit group — and family makes for the best friends.