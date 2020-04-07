Remembering happier times. Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 6, to share a sweet throwback video of her daughter, True Thompson, playing with her niece Dream Kardashian. “I miss my Dreamy!!! Look at my babies!” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, captioned the January 2019 clip.

Since taking proper quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, none of the Kar-Jenner family members have interacted — save for Kylie Jenner, her daughter, Stormi Webster, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kris, 64, also stopped by Kim Kardashian’s house for lunch. However, the famous momager sat several feet away on the opposite side of the table! Clearly, the reality TV bunch is taking social distancing very seriously.

So much so, that the season 18 finale of KUWTK will be filmed in quarantine. “Now that we’ve shut down production, it will be all of us in quarantine filmed separately … by ourselves,” Kim, 39, told Jimmy Fallon during an at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

“We have tripods set up and our iPhones,” the KKW Beauty mogul explained. “The whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloé is doing! I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing.”

Thankfully, with KoKo’s daughter celebrating her second birthday on Sunday, April 12, the family will be able to come together … virtually, that is.

“Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

Hopefully, Dream will be in attendance so Aunt KoKo can say hello! Of course, if she can’t make it, the Good American founder has a backup plan. “She’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over,” the insider assured.

