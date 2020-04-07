The nostalgia is real right now. Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 6, to share sweet throwback photos and videos of her daughter, True Thompson. “I can’t believe my baby will be TWO on Sunday,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, wrote. “Where does the time go? How do I keep her a baby?”

For real! We can’t believe how fast TuTu is growing up. On April 12, KoKo will be hosting a virtual birthday party for her little girl amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

Of course, all of True’s cousins will be present for the call! After all, they simply adore her. “Khloé can’t enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either. All the Kardashian-Jenner children are adorable, but even the other kids are obsessed with True,” a second insider gushed to Life & Style. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

As it happens, True’s dad and KoKo’s ex, Tristan Thompson, will also be on the guest list. According to In Touch, the NBA baller, 29, is self-isolating with the mommy-daughter duo. “She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the first source revealed to Life & Style.

“But she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate,” the insider continued. “That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

We look forward to seeing all the fun True has at both of her birthday parties!

