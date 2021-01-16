Celebrating with flowers! Kim Kardashian showed off the lavish floral arrangements she had made for daughter Chicago West‘s 3rd birthday party on Friday, January 15.

“Chicago’s [birthday] flowers,” the 40-year-old captioned a photo of one of several stunning purple displays on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you [Jeff Leatham].” In a second snapshot, the KKW Beauty founder also showed off an adorable table setting which included smaller versions of the first large floral arrangement. Kim tagged Jeff — the Kardashian-Jenner family‘s longtime floral and decor guru — and Mindy Weiss, the family’s go-to event planner.

It’s no surprise to see such gorgeous purple blossoms on display for Chi’s birthday. In fact, it seems the little girl is quite partial to the color. Kim gave a tour of the toddler’s bedroom in December 2020 and revealed the room is painted a similar shade of purple. Chi also has matching purple furniture in her cute space.

The proud mother of four — who also shares 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint and 20-month old son Psalm with husband Kanye West — shared the sweetest shoutout to her youngest daughter on her special day a few hours before posting the floral arrangements.

“My Chi Chi princess, today you are 3!!!” the California native gushed on Instagram. “You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy. I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago.”

Kim celebrated her own milestone birthday — the big 4-0 — in October 2020. At the time, she revealed how grateful she is to continue to spend time with her kiddos as she gets older.

“I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” Kim told Grazia in early October. “I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of esophageal cancer in 2003 when she was just 22 years old, so it makes sense she would treasure the special moments with her children — especially birthdays.

Scroll through the gallery below to see inside Chicago’s beautiful floral-themed birthday party!