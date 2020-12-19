Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago West’s Bedroom Is So Chic and Grown Up — Take a Tour!

Fit for a tiny queen! Kim Kardashian shared rare photos of daughter Chicago West‘s bedroom on her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 18.

In the set of three snapshots, the 40-year-old showed off her 2-year-old daughter’s icy lavender-colored space, including a fluffy chair and side table with a mirror and a vase of tulips to match. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared an image of a window seat with a bookshelf underneath and a doll sitting on top. In the photo, there was a cute mini vanity with makeup on it in the corner.

The same day, the mother of four — Kim also shares 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint and 19-month-old son Psalm with husband Kanye West — also shared a sneak peek of her eldest child’s bedroom, which has a warm pink butterfly theme.

It’s no surprise that the KKW Beauty founder’s children have seriously stylish bedrooms. Kim and the Yeezus rapper, 43, are known for their attention to detail when it comes to home decor.

The longtime loves, who got married in May 2014, have a “very specific” look for their family home in Hidden Hills, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Their entire home is meant to look like it was carved out of the earth, with no distractions to the eye. Everything is of the same color and materials look extremely natural. Kanye feels that is the best way to live.”

The Skims founder first gave fans an extensive look at her immaculate and minimalist home decor during her “73 Questions” video for Vogue in April 2019. At the time, she called the space a “minimal monastery,” which was designed by her husband and Belgian designer and antiquarian Axel Vervoordt.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” the insider noted about all of the members of the famous family. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

