Khloe Kardashian’s Team Is Trying to Take Down Unedited Bikini Photo Posted By ‘Mistake’

Khloé Kardashian’s team is trying to take down an unedited bikini photo that was posted of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by mistake while the famous family celebrated Easter in Palm Springs.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The picture in question, which began circulating on Sunday, April 4, shows the Good American founder completely makeup-free and smiling while wearing an itty bitty cheetah-print string bikini. Her brown hair was pulled back into a ponytail as she posed with her phone in her hand. Although Khloé looked stunning, the E! personality had an intense reaction to the leak.

Khloé spent Easter with her daughter, True Thompson, mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kourtney, Kim, Rob, Kendall and Kylie. Their respective kids were also in attendance.

The Revenge Body host shared their celebration via her Instagram Story, which included bunny cupcakes, giant baskets of presents for the little ones and tons of candy. The children weren’t the only ones who got goodies for the holiday. Kris gifted each of her children a customized golf bag and cart for them to all play the course together.

This is not the first time Khloé has been called out for Photoshopping her social media pictures. When Good American dropped their new shoe line in February, people couldn’t help but point out the reality babe’s hands and feet were stretched to unrealistic proportions.

“I mean … LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” KoKo tweeted at the time in reaction to the response from fans. “It’s the angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f–king cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

The mom of one responded to more shady comments about the stylized photos. “I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old, normal-sized hands are still in tack [sic]. Nope, I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day,” she wrote in a separate tweet. “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! … Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie.”

