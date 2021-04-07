Leaning on her family! Khloé Kardashian “feels horrible” amid the leaked bikini photo scandal, and insider exclusively tells Life & Style, but she’s been leaning on boyfriend Tristan Thompson and daughter True.

“Thankfully, Khloé has True to take her mind off things and Tristan to support her,” the insider says about the Good American founder, 36. “Khloé and her team opened up a can of worms by protesting about the photo.”

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock; Brian To/Shutterstock

That being said, the rest of KoKo’s family is “divided” on the situation after an unnamed assistant posted the “unauthorized” and unedited photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that showed her standing in a cheetah-print bikini.

“The Kardashian and Jenner empires are highly curated, that’s why this accidentally leaked Khloé photo is causing such a stir,” explains the insider.

“Kim [Kardashian] and Kylie [Jenner] blame the assistant, Kourtney [Kardashian] thinks Khloé should have known better and just left it alone and Kris [Jenner] is in panic mode trying to fix it all,” says the insider. “They’re definitely worried about the fallout and how it can affect all of their brands.”

However, the “damage control is already in place,” and the famous family is “bending over backward to make this right.”

The unedited bikini photo, which was taken during the reality brood’s Easter trip to Palm Springs, began circulating on Sunday, April 4. Her team almost immediately began working to take it down across the internet.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement on Monday, April 5. “Khloé looks beautiful, but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

A second insider told Life & Style the Revenge Body host “went ballistic” after seeing the photo in question circulating. “She hated it and demanded her team take it down.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Khloé has been called out for editing or altering her social media pics. “Making such a fuss about this one slipping through the cracks just shows how desperate she is to convey an image that really isn’t her,” added the source. “Fans love the real Khloé; the way she really looks. It’s very hypocritical to tell your fans to own their body types when you can’t do it yourself. It’s disappointing.”

Sadly, some of her biggest supporters are disappointed by how the mom of one is handling the situation. Season 1 Revenge Body star Will Ontiveros said Khloé “missed an opportunity” to own her amazing figure and “support natural beauty” during an interview with The Sun on Tuesday, April 6.

“I couldn’t understand the hype, but I know that family are so anal about their pictures because they’re critiqued constantly,” he said. “Once you get in the Photoshop game it’s hard to get out. Everything you see of them is perfection.”