Is Kim Kardashian the latest Ozempic user? The reality TV icon shared an Instagram selfie showing her trim waistline and flat stomach on Thursday, August 17, and some fans in the comments accused her of taking the weight loss drug due to her svelte appearance. Even her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, gushed that she was “SKINNY” next to the snapshot.

“I’m actually never free, I just make time,” Kim, 42, captioned the picture which appeared to be taken in her private airplane’s bathroom, showing the entrepreneur wearing a white bra top and low-slung pink sweatpants pulled down past her hips.

One fan in the comments claimed, “the ozempic is ozempicking!” while another called the reality star an “Ozempic queen.” A follower added, “I think they’re all on ozempic,” after several of her family members have faced similar accusations following weight loss.

Others had issue with how Kim seemed to be lacking hips in the selfie. “Photo shop FAIL,” one fan commented while another added, “Photo shopped, you cut to much off on the right side.” One person asked Kim, “Is your hip ok???” while another stated, “This looks very odd to me.” A fellow user responded to that comment by writing, “right side waist has been photoshopped. That’s why it looks so odd.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim has been vocal about how her devotion to healthy eating and exercise transformed her figure. When she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s “naked” dress for the 2022 Met Gala, The Kardashians star said she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to achieve her target. Kim did twice daily runs that included wearing a sauna suit to sweat away the pounds and ate a clean diet.

In a 2022 interview, Kim confessed, “I cut out sugar, junk food and fried foods from my diet,” while adding that she gets up daily for grueling 5 a.m. workouts, as she maintained her slimmed-down figure in the months following the Met Gala. Still, she faced criticism from followers who accused her of perpetuating unhealthy weight-loss tactics.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian who has faced Ozempic accusations. Sister Khloé Kardashian addressed Ozempic use rumors in January 2023 after she shared a series of Instagram photos looking trim. One fan commented, “The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” and the Good American founder, 39, fought back.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” she replied to the user, adding, “I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

In May 2023, some fans claimed their mother, Kris Jenner, had been taking Ozempic after she debuted a slimmer figure in a form-fitting sleeveless cream top and matching body-hugging pants in an Instagram photo. “Another one on the Ozempic train,” one user commented on Kris’ May 3 Instagram post. “Ozempic looks great on you,” added another. Kris has never addressed the weight loss or the Ozempic accusations.