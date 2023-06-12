If you’re a fan of the Kardashians, then you already know Khloé Kardashian has always been open about her weight loss journey. That said, in recent months, fans have accused the Good American founder of using Ozempic to slim down. Keep reading for Khloé’s quotes about the drug, and her health and fitness journey.

Has Khloe Kardashian Ever Used Ozempic?

In January 2023, the Kardashians star addressed an Instagram commenter who claimed that she had been using weight loss drugs.

“The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” the online user alleged.

Upon stumbling across the comment, Khloé didn’t hesitate to set the record straight about her health habits.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” she replied via Instagram. “I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”

Apart from the Ozempic accusations, KoKo has also dealt with plastic surgery rumors over the years, which she has been open about.

In response to a separate Instagram commenter who accused her of changing the shape of her face at the time, the Hulu personality responded, “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know that I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. I didn’t know I had to do a running list. Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion.”

How Does Ozempic Work With Weight Loss?

The weight loss drug is a semaglutide intended for patients with type 2 diabetes “to improve blood sugar, along with diet and exercise, and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death,” according to Ozempic’s website.

Many celebrities have openly talked about the usage of Ozempic, with some praising its usefulness and others slamming those using it simply for weight loss and not a medical condition.

Khloe Kardashian’s Fitness Journey Details

The former Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star has opened up about her fitness regimen in the past.

While speaking with InStyle in March 2023, Khloé explained why she doesn’t prefer to measure her weight on the scale anymore.

“When I first started [working out], I cared so much,” she told the outlet. “Maybe [it’s] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale Fs with you. I don’t even look at a scale anymore. I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers.”