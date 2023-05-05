Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made it a point to share their health and fitness routines with fans. Despite the countless workout selfies and snapshots of low-calorie meals posted via Instagram, their millions of followers are now questioning whether or not the reality TV stars are on a popular weight loss drug called Ozempic.

Originally produced to help adults with type 2 diabetes, Ozempic, a prescription medication, is a semaglutide that works with the brain to reduce cravings and regulates how the body stores fat and uses sugar. So, are members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, taking Ozempic? Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Kris Jenner on Ozempic?

In early May 2023, fans began to speculate that the mother of six is taking Ozempic.

“Another one on the Ozempic train,” one user commented on Kris’ May 3 Instagram post. “Ozempic looks great on you,” added another.

In the photo, Kris is wearing an all-cream outfit showcasing her toned arms and slim waist. While her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, commented that her mother looked “pretty,” the majority of comments expressed concern that an A-lister like Kris is taking Ozempic away from those who “really need it.”

“The Kardashians and Real Housewives, there [are] no diabetes pills left! Why [don’t] they all just don’t admit to taking [Ozempic] and stop telling people they do it by diet and exercise!” a third fan inquired.

A rep for Kris did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Is Khloe Kardashian on Ozempic?

If you’ve been following the Kardashians for a long time, then you know that Khloé is no stranger to having her weight fluctuate in the public eye. As a result, the mother of two has faced accusations of plastic surgery and taking weight loss drugs many times.

Most recently, in January 2023, Khloé clapped back at fans who suggested she took the easy way to achieve her fitness goals. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people,” the Good American founder responded to one troll.

Is Kim Kardashian on Ozempic?

Similarly to Khloé, the Skims founder’s weight is often a topic of public scrutiny. Though there have been some rumblings of Kim using Ozempic, the mother of four attributes her physique to a steady workout routine and consistent diet.

In fact, Kim has made it clear she’s always willing to go the extra mile — especially in the name of fashion. At the 2022 Met Gala, the Kardashians star lost 16 lbs. to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Bob Mackie dress that she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to former president John F. Kennedy.

Although Kim faced a lot of backlash, the California native defended her actions. “I didn’t do anything unhealthy. To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” Kim reasoned in a June 2022 interview with The New York Times.