'Not Ready to Mingle'! Kim Kardashian Talks Dating Life After Pete Split

Looking for love? Kim Kardashian is “single,” but she’s “not ready to mingle,” following her split from Pete Davidson after nine months together.

“Breakups are just not my thing,” the Skims founder revealed during the Kardashians season 3 premiere on May 25. “I’m proud of myself. We just had talks and talks. Like, we had been talking about it, so it was just both of us communicating really well about it.”

Kim started dating the Saturday Night Live alum following her October 2021 appearance on the NBC sketch comedy series. They went public in November of that same year and were together until August 2022. At the time, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that Kim and Pete had called it quits.

Elsewhere in the episode, the KKW Beauty founder told her mom, Kris Jenner, that “this is the time” where she wants to “stay single.” Kim continued, “Because I fall quickly, but I don’t want to.”

Where does her dating life stand now? Keep reading for updates on Kim’s love life.

Does Kim Kardashian Have a New Boyfriend Following Her Split From Pete Davidson?

The reality star revealed that she’s “single” and not looking for love during the Kardashians season 3 premiere. Kim went on to explain that when it comes to looking for a companion, she doesn’t “have random hookups.”

Courtesy of Hulu

During one of her confessionals, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted she often wonders, “Who’s ever gonna want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my forties.”

However, she knows that her “person” will say, “F–k all that, it’s gonna be hard, but we’re together. We’re gonna do this.” She added, “I’m just waiting for that person.”

What Did Kim Kardashian Say About Her Split From Pete Davidson?

Kim referred to it as “sad” during a conversation with Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick.

“There was a lot of guilt because he went through a lot because … you know, of my relationship,” the businesswoman explained, appearing to reference the hate Pete received during their relationship at the hands of Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014. Life & Style confirmed in February 2021 that the pair had split. Together, the former couple share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now,” Kim said of her ex during the Kardashians season 3 premiere. “I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides.”