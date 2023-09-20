Who Is Lauren Wood? Meet the Model, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ex

Lauren Wood was made for the cameras! The model, who goes by Lolo, is popularly known for her past relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., but she was involved in Hollywood years before they met. Lauren holds different titles to her lengthy resume and even cohosts a popular MTV show!

Who is Lauren Wood?

Lauren is a Texas native who gained a fan following after she became a Wild ‘N’ Out girl during the comedy show’s sixth and seventh seasons.

In 2015, she was voted as the number one fan favorite girl on the show.

Wild ‘N’ Out’s Timothy DeLaGhetto interviewed the TV beauty the same year and that she is “a lot of people’s favorite” on the longstanding series. Lauren, for her part, gushed about how much she “loves” working on the show.

“I think it’s a perfect opportunity to meet people. I mean, being on set with a bunch of comedians is never a bad thing,” she said at the time.

What Is Lauren Wood’s Job?

In addition to her past role in the sketch comedy series, Lauren is a fitness trainer, dabbled in acting and is a model.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fanatics

The TV personality often shares workout videos on her Instagram account, where she currently has 1.7 million followers. Besides her fitness content, Lauren also started posting motherhood vlogs after she welcomed son Zydn in February 2022, whom she shares with Odell.

In March 2023, Lauren announced she was the new cohost of MTV’s Ridiculousness after Chanel West Coast’s exit.

Does Lauren Wood Have Kids?

Lauren and the Baltimore Ravens player welcomed their son ​after they went public with their relationship in November 2019. It’s unknown when the pair split; however, In Touch broke the news that Odell is now “dating” Kim Kardashian.

That being said, Lauren and Odell amicably coparent their little one since their breakup that reportedly occurred in early 2023, according to source reports by TMZ.

In March 2023, the professional athlete wished Lauren a happy 30th birthday on Zydn’s Instagram account.

“30.. Wow welcome to the club, Just wanna say happy Bday to Ya! It’s been crazy to watch you become a dope momma and really embracing everything that comes wit it!” he wrote alongside photos of Zydn and Lauren, including a family photo of the three. “You truly are an incredible person, Z & I are forever grateful. We appreciate the sacrifices you make for real. It doesn’t go unnoticed soooo we’re just sending lots of Love on your special day! Enjoy this one, your gettin Olddd – Z and O.”

Why Did Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. Split?

Odell likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so it’s unknown when or why he and Lauren split.

However, the TV host shared a few cryptic messages shortly after In Touch revealed he had moved on with the Kardashians star.

“Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown,” Lauren wrote in the caption of a September 19 Instagram carousel of car selfies.