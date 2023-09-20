While it’s unclear exactly when Lauren and Odell began dating, she debuted their relationship on Instagram in November 2019, sharing a carousel of photos for his birthday. “Your soul is pure gold,” she wrote in the caption. “U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters.”
Baby on Board
Lauren announced that she and Odell were expecting their first child in November 2021. She shared a series of photos from a maternity shoot in which Odell wrapped his arms around her baby bump. Lauren included a few emojis in the caption and wrote, “ilyilyily.”
Best Friend
While signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Odell became the Super Bowl LVI champion in February 2022. Lauren celebrated her boyfriend’s win with a photo of them kissing on the field. In the caption, she called Odell her “best friend” and congratulated him.
Pisces and Scorpio
In July 2022, Lauren shared photos from a vacation with Odell. The snaps showed the couple embracing in the water and sharing a kiss. “A Pisces & a Scorpio,” she captioned the set.
For Life
Lauren shared another birthday tribute to Odell in November 2022, featuring a collection of photos from their relationship. “For life,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday to my person. I love you.”