‘Best Friend’! Everything Lauren Wood Has Said About Her Private Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

In September 2023, a source exclusively confirmed to In Touch that NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was “dating” Kim Kardashian. However, before his romance with The Kardashians star began, Odell was in a years-long relationship with influencer Lauren Wood, even sharing a son together. Lauren and Odell reportedly split at the beginning of 2023 and appeared to become amicable coparents. The former couple kept their relationship mostly private, but Lauren was never afraid to gush about Odell on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see everything Lauren said about Odell before their split.