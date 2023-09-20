Odell Beckham Jr.’s ex Lauren Wood caught fans’ attention with her latest selfie post — and the cryptic caption that came with it amid news of Odell’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Lauren, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 19, with three selfies taken in a car. In one photo, she looked away from the camera. Meanwhile, in the second photo, she ran her hand through her curly hair and made duck lips at the camera. The third photo showed the influencer giving the camera a smoldering stare.

“Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown,” Lauren wrote in the caption.

On the same day as Lauren’s post, reports surfaced that Odell, 30, was “hanging out” with Kim, 42. A source exclusively told In Touch that The Kardashians star and the NFL player are “dating, and Odell even went to Kim’s in Calabasas to meet the whole family.” The insider also noted that Odell was present at Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son Tatum’s first birthday party on July 28. Neither Kim nor Odell have commented on their relationship.

In the comments of Lauren’s Instagram photos, many fans were quick to reference Kim and Odell’s relationship. “Kim K ain’t got nothing on you,” one user wrote, while another pointed out that “Odell fumbled.”

Lauren Wood/Instagram

Lauren confirmed her relationship with Odell on Instagram in November 2019, although it’s unclear when exactly they began dating. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Lauren announced that she and Odell were expecting their first child together in November 2021 by sharing maternity photos that featured the football player’s arms wrapped around her baby bump. Their son, Zydn, was born on February 17, 2022.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever,” Odell wrote on Instagram at the time.

He continued, “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Odell and Lauren kept their relationship fairly private, so it’s unclear when they split or what led to the breakup. However, a source told TMZ amid the news he’s dating Kim that Odell and Lauren split at the beginning of 2023. They appear to be amicable, as Odell posted a shoutout to Lauren on her birthday in March, and he commented on photos with their son in August.

Though Lauren hasn’t publicly commented on her split from Odell, she did allude to lost love with an Instagram post on August 17. She shared photos of herself smiling with a drink at a bar and wrote in the caption, “There’s no loving without losing. No living without bruising.”