While Lauren “Lolo” Wood was very open about her four-year romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., she’s been highly private when it comes to her family life. Now that the pair have split and the Baltimore Ravens player has moved on to dating Kim Kardashian, fans want to know more about Lauren’s parents, sisters and kids.

Does Lauren Wood Have Children?

The model announced on November 21, 2021, via Instagram that she and Odell were expecting their first child together. Lauren shared a series of black and white maternity glamour photos showing her wearing a lace bra with a black jacket while her bare baby bump was on display. The wide receiver stood behind her placing his hands on her belly. In the caption, Lauren wrote, “ilyilyily” for “I love you” and added a heart and baby bottle emoji.

The former couple became parents on February 17, 2022, when Lauren gave birth to their son Zydn. At the time, Odell shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much.”

Even though Zydn is still a toddler, he already has his own Instagram account run by his parents. Next to a series of photos of the mother and son on May 14, 2023, the caption read, “Happy Mothers Day Momma! I love u,” presumably written by Odell. Lauren responded in the comments, “Thanks ZY lol.”

The Louisiana native praised Lauren’s parenting skills in a March 13 Instagram post celebrating her 30th birthday with a series of personal pictures of her with Zydn. “Just wanna say happy Bday to Ya! It’s been crazy to watch you become a dope momma and really embracing everything that comes wit it! You truly are an incredible person, Z & I are forever grateful. We appreciate the sacrifices you make for real. It doesn’t go unnoticed soooo we’re just sending lots of Love on your special day!” Odell wrote in the caption.

Who Are Lauren Woods’ Parents?

Lauren was born in Texas, but little is known about her father. In a 2016 Instagram post showing the pair hand in hand jumping into a pool when she was a child, Lauren wrote, “To the first man I have ever loved. My dad never left Ashley and me alone to play, always joined in with us lol. I have his big feet. And my tan shoooo was poppin.” One fan wrote in the comments, “For real your dad one of the best teachers everr!!” seemingly hinting at his profession.

Courtesy of Lauren Wood/Instagram

Her mother’s name is Reita Wood and in a series of June 2021 Instagram photos, Lauren wrote, “Lil photo dump of Cabo for my mommas Birthday!! Love you,” and tagged her to a private account belonging to “Reita.” In her bio she wrote that she’s “Zydn and Camila’s Nan.” One fan commented, “Absolutely beautiful, looking like sisters,” due to her mom’s youthful appearance while another added, “That’s your mom???? Wow … Thought she was your friend!”

Who Are Lauren Woods’ Siblings?

Lauren has two younger sisters, Ashley and Maleah. In an April 2019 photo with the latter, the fitness model wrote, “Twins, but 17 yrs older,” as she was aboard a cruise ship with the then-pre-teen.