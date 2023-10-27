Their fight has now lasted for two seasons of The Kardashians. According to sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, the trouble started when Kim took a gig creative directing a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show just weeks after the luxury label hosted Kourt and Travis Barker’s lavish Italian wedding in 2022. Calling Kim a “narcissist,” Kourtney raged on their TV series, “You saw this thing that was mine and you…wanted it.”

Kim fired back that Kourtney had changed — and that friends and relatives had even had a private group chat about it. But in reality, Life & Style has learned, the siblings’ ongoing spat has more to do with Kourtney’s groom than with any of the looks from the nuptials. “While there’s been tension for years, the heart of the matter is the family doesn’t really like Travis,” reveals an insider. “Some of them tolerate him more than others, and some are less outspoken, but they all share an opinion that Kourtney is not the same person since getting together with Travis, and they don’t like it.”

And as is often her role in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the Skims founder is acting as ringleader. “Kim believes Travis has been isolating Kourtney from the family and slowly turning her against them,” says the insider. “It’s true that Kourt spends a lot less time with her sisters and is more vocal in sharing how she doesn’t agree with a lot of things they do. She has certainly pulled away.”

Deepening Divide

Kim, 43, has never felt that the Blink-182 drummer, 47, was a good romantic fit for her big sis — and she has firsthand experience to back up her beliefs. In his 2015 memoir, Travis revealed that he went on many lunch and dinner dates with Kim following his 2006 split from wife Shanna Moakler, 48, calling his then-crush “f–king hot” and “eye candy.”

“Kim found it creepy that Travis wrote about her in his book,” admits the insider, “and she didn’t approve when he and Kourt got close.”

Rather than heed Kim’s advice, Kourtney, 44, is now expecting her first child with Travis. “Travis is fully aware of the strained situation, and his solution is to ice the family out,” says the insider. “He and Kourt share a belief that they don’t want drama in their lives, so they prefer to just separate from it.”

So when Kim told her sibling that the family was concerned about her during a scathing phone call on the September 28 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney blasted back: “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get…away from you guys.”

By the October 12 episode, they were chalking their tiff up to sisters being sisters — but the insider says tensions continue to linger. “There have always been ups and downs in the family,” notes the insider. “Still, the Kardashians love each other and will celebrate baby Barker.”