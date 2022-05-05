Is Kim Kardashian listening to the criticism over her bragging about her extreme, near-starvation diet to fit into her 2022 Met Gala gown? She hinted to her Instagram followers that she was experiencing a “teachable” moment.

The reality star, 41, shared an Instagram Story on Thursday, May 5, that simply read, “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”

Kim drew the ire of many for admitting that she practically starved herself so she could fit into Marilyn’s Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress for the Monday, May 2, event. Since the one-of-a-kind gown could not be altered in any way, Kim admitted prior to the event that she would have to “shape shift” her body to fit into the dress of her dreams. That included a drastic weight loss of 16 pounds in just three weeks.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart blasted the SKIMS founder the day after the Met Gala for the bad example it set. “To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f–king dress?” Lili, 25, began.

She continued, “So wrong. So f–ked on 100’s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

Lili ended her rant by writing, “The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” adding, “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

After walking the steps of the Met in her gown while looking noticeably slimmer, Kim revealed to Vogue that she initially couldn’t fit into the frock. “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. I had three weeks, and I had to lose 16 pounds … It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it,” the entrepreneur said about how she was adamant that Marilyn’s iconic gown would be her 2022 Met Gala dress.

Kim then revealed the punishing diet and workout regime she put herself through to cut the weight in such a short time. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she said, adding, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”