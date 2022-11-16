Did they secretly tie the knot? Eva Mendes seemingly hinted that she and longtime love Ryan Gosling are married with a rather telling Instagram post.

In a photo shared on November 15, the Hitch actress posed for a picture in which her arm covered her face. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a tattoo that read, “de Gosling,” which they’ve speculated as a translation for “Mrs. Gosling.”

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Married?

The couple is notoriously private about their relationship, so it’s unclear if they are married or not. However, fans are convinced that have secretly said their “I dos,” especially after this tattoo clue.

Reps for Eva and Ryan did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

How Long Have Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Been Together?

The couple were first romantically linked in 2011 after working together on The Place Beyond the Pines film. Over the years, Eva and Ryan have sparked engagement and marriage rumors multiple times. However, neither has ever spoken publicly about being married. In fact, the rarely speak about their relationship at all.

Do Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Have Kids?

Yes, the couple shares two kids together — Esmeralda, born in September 2014, and Amada, born in April 2016. Before welcoming their girls together, Eva revealed that she never had any plans to become a mother.

“It was the furthest thing from my mind,” the Training Day actress told Women’s Health in April 2019. “[Then,] Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

Eva has been referred to as a “supermom” by some of her biggest fans, but the actress has doubled down on disliking that particular term.

“Women have a lot of pressure right now to be EVERYTHING,” she shared in an Instagram comment from March 2020. “Any and every mom is a supermom. You don’t need to be a mogul to be considered super in any way. … I just want other women to know they can create their own paths that don’t require them to be moguls or have empires. Oh, the pressure on everyone! Let’s relieve ourselves of that pressure and fight for what we want, not what society tells us we should want.”

When it comes to the possibility of a third baby, a source exclusively told Life & Style in 2019 that “Ryan and Eva definitely talk about having another child.” The insider added, “They would love a little brother for their daughters.”