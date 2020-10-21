Shady! Juan Pablo Galavis responded to ex Clare Crawley burning her Bachelor finale dress from their breakup during week 2 of The Bachelorette. It was a highly talked about moment from the episode, and the former leading man also took notice.

“She REALLY did THAT?” the former Bachelor Nation star, 39, wrote while retweeting a fan’s post about the incident, which included a GIF of him saying, “It’s OK.”

She REALLY did THAT? 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/K6JZYFeyEz — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) October 21, 2020

Clare, 39, kissed — well, er, burned — the past goodbye during her first one-on-one date of the season with contestant Jason Foster on Tuesday, October 20.

“[Juan Pablo’s finale was] one of the most difficult moments that I’ve had to face in my life, but I’ve gone through the healing and this dress honestly means nothing to me,” the Sacramento native told the former football player, 32. The pair then held hands as she tossed the one-shoulder, turquoise gown into the large bonfire.

ABC

Clare originally rocked the garment during her explosive split from Juan Pablo during season 18 in 2014. The pair had some ups and downs on the reality dating show, and the hairstylist even offered to leave if his heart wasn’t in their relationship. However, the former soccer player encouraged her to stick around. Things came to a head when he broke things off for good during the finale.

“I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” Clare snapped at the Venezuelan reality star. “I lost respect for you. … What you just made me go through — I would never want my children having a father like you.”

That’s not to say their romance didn’t mean anything to JP. The dad of one exclusively told Life & Style that it “wasn’t easy” for him to end things with Clare.

“Every once in a while, I think of what could have been if I chose her instead of Nikki [Ferrell], but that’s life,” he admitted in March. “You put your heart out there hoping to find ‘The One’ and the reality is sometimes it just doesn’t work out and people get hurt.”

Surprisingly, JP claimed he was “called by [The Bachelorette’s] executive producer” to appear on Clare’s season, but he declined the offer. “She wanted to make peace with me,” the season 18 star explained. “I’m not sure if that was her or producers trying to get me back on the show. But, if it was her, that was nice.”

It looks like Clare and Juan Pablo are ready to leave the past behind.