Move over, season 16 Bachelorette contestants! Clare Crawley‘s two dogs, Elby and Honey, are definitely the stars of this show. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime reality TV personality, 39, was able to bring her precious pups along for the ride.

“Perks of filming in one location! These two babies never left my side through all of the days in isolation when I was alone prior to filming,” Clare captioned a sneak peek for the premiere of The Bachelorette on October 6. In the clip, Honey, who is a golden retriever, looked even more excited than Clare to have so many eligible hunks around.

“They give me happiness, peace and unconditional love,” the successful hairstylist continued. “What a gift it was when [Chris Harrison] and the producers from The Bachelorette called letting me know that because we were glued to each other during quarantine, they were not going to let them leave my side during filming. It was the greatest gift ever.”

Unsurprisingly, Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but gush over Clare’s furry friends. “Finding out your dogs were there made me so happy!” Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti commented. “Ahhhhhhhhhhh I love this,” added former Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi, along with a heart emoji.

*Warning: Major season 16 spoilers ahead.* As it happens, Dale Moss, a.k.a. the winner of Clare’s season, “also loves dogs,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. In fact, it’s one of the many reasons the California native and the former professional football player, 32, are “a great match.”

On July 30, Life & Style broke the news that Clare “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale. By August 3, talk among production was that they were already engaged, Life & Style exclusively learned.

It sounds like Clare, Dale, Elby and Honey make for one big, happy family!

