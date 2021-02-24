Back on? Bachelor Matt James and Serena Pitt sparked rumors they may get back together during a heartfelt conversation on Women Tell All.

“I care about him still so much,” Serena, 22, can be seen saying in a teaser video for the special during a sit-down with Chris Harrison, who asks, “Is there any part of you that thinks maybe I made the wrong call?” Matt, 29, then looks contemplative and upset.

The Canadian contestant self-eliminated following hometown dates during the February 22 episode. While she said Matt was the perfect guy “on paper,” her feelings weren’t quite there. “I don’t think you are my person. I am just not there yet,” she told the leading man. Matt’s final three contestants are Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell.

Serena seems to have nothing but positive feelings toward her experience on the reality dating show. “Matt and I inevitably went our separate ways, but our relationship was something very special and I will forever be grateful for the time we spent together and the moments we shared,” the publicist wrote via Instagram during the late hours of Tuesday, February 23. “Though I did not find love, I’m leaving this experience with a full heart.”

So, where does Matt’s relationship status stand now? Keep reading for season 25 finale spoilers!

The real estate analyst chooses Rachael, 24, during the final rose ceremony, but they do not get engaged, according to Reality Steve. However, they have since split amid her social media controversy.

“Matt and Rachael Kirkconnell are no longer together,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style one day after he spoke out about her past racist behavior on Tuesday, February 23.

“Matt broke up with Rachael mainly due to the backlash. At the end of the day, he cared more about protecting himself, supporting his friend [former Bachelorette] Rachel Lindsay and speaking out against the franchise. Rachael can’t wait until she can finally share her side of the story once the finale airs,” added the source.

Matt spoke out about Rachael’s controversy and host Chris’ insensitive interview that followed via Instagram and admitted “the past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life.”

“The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real-time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking, to put it bluntly,” the NYC resident wrote in part of his lengthy statement. “Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Matt.