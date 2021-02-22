Bachelor Matt James’ final four contestants — Bri Springs, Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell and Serena Pitt — all seem to be a great match for the season 25 star, but does he get engaged during the finale? Keep reading for spoilers about how season 25 ends!

The 29-year-old leading man’s final two contestants are Michelle, 27, and Rachael, 24, according to Reality Steve. Serena, 22, sadly gets eliminated after hometowns, and Bri, 24, is sent home following their overnight date.

Matt and Rachael reportedly leave the show together but do not get engaged. However, the gossip blogger noted he’s not 100 percent sold on the rumors. There have been some clues connecting the former football player to the graphic designer.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in January Matt was listening to Rachael’s “Night Drive” playlist on Spotify. The North Carolina native also sparked speculation by making weekly charcuterie boards on social media, which is one of the contestant’s favorite things, according to her ABC bio.

Some reports surfaced claiming Matt and Rachael split amid her social media controversy, where the Georgia native was accused of bullying and racism. She released a public apology on February 11.

“While there have been rumors circulation, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or OK in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

Courtesy Rachael Kirkconnell/Instagram

“I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended,” Rachael continued. “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment.”

Whether their romance was able to withstand the controversy or not, an insider told Life & Style Matt has been “supportive” of Rachael, despite being relatively quiet about the situation on his own social media platforms.

“He has to be careful what he says on social and to the media, but he definitely wants to protect her and will be there for her,” explained the insider.

Time will tell what the future holds for the Bachelor Nation couple!