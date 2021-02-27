Bachelor Nation stars including Becca Kufrin, Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe have rallied in support of Rachel Lindsay, who deactivated her Instagram account on Friday, February 26, after being harassed and bullied online.

The former Bachelorette star has been dealing with hate from fans since her controversial interview with host Chris Harrison on February 9. During the chat, the ABC personality defended Bachelor star Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she was accused of racism. Harrison asked for “compassion” for Kirkconnell’s situation and claimed he couldn’t condemn the season 25 hopeful over the accusations because he hadn’t “heard her speak” about it.

Lindsay’s “Higher Learning” podcast cohost, Van Lathan, took to Instagram to share his reaction to her departure from the platform on Friday. “Leave Rachel the f—k alone. This harassment is going too far,” he wrote. “My cohost has zero today with the words of a grown ass man who still doesn’t get it. @chrisbharrison are you okay with people getting at Rachel to the point she can’t even exist on IG. Is anyone from the entire ‘Bachelor Nation’ going to stand up and condemn this harassment of a Black woman? Yo, it’s just a f—king TV SHOW, y’all need to relax for real. I love you RACH. F—k these people.”

After Harrison revealed in a public apology on February 13 that he would be stepping back from his hosting duties, Lindsay said on Extra that “it was never [her] intention” to see the longtime emcee step aside, but that “it’s important to further and highlight these discussions.”

“The only way to do that is to have these uncomfortable conversations so we can understand the underlying issues and implicit racism that exists within our society,” Lindsay added. “When we can learn to recognize implicit and unconscious bias that history of our environments have taught us, then we can challenge one another to be better for ourselves but also for this society.”

In Harrison’s absence, Lindsay is reportedly considering filling the hosting role for the time being. “ABC and Warner Bros. have spoken to Rachel about the possibility of hosting the After the Final Rose special and they would like her to take on the role,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She is still weighing the options and is pushing for After the Final Rose to include a bigger conversation about race overall in the franchise. No final decision has been made yet.”

