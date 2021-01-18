Does one of the current Bachelor contestants have a famous ex? Sarah Trott — who stole Matt James‘ heart on a one-on-one date during the reality show’s January 11 episode — was photographed in Los Angeles with G-Eazy in early 2020.

An Instagram fan account called Bachelor Nation Scoop was the first to resurface the old photos on Friday, January 15, and identify the 24-year-old broadcast journalist. Her attendance at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood on March 1, 2020, was confirmed by an Instagram Stories video taken the same night. The short clip, which was also reposted to Bachelor Nation Scoop, tagged Sarah, who could be seen sitting alongside the 31-year-old rapper as they celebrated a woman named Christine’s birthday.

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

According to images from their night out, both the “Him & I” musician and Sarah sported casual all-black looks. She walked alongside G-Eazy (whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum) as they exited the club. It’s unclear exactly what went on between the pair, but the music producer has since moved on with actress Ashley Benson.

Sarah, for her part, has since been introduced to Bachelor Nation on season 25 of the reality dating show. In her intro package during the season premiere on January 4, Sarah opened up about her dad’s ongoing battle with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. She spoke in-depth about her father’s diagnosis during a one-on-one date with Matt, 29, before fainting during the rose ceremony later on in the same episode.

“I’m, like, seeing stars,” Sarah said before last Monday’s episode ended. “I’m blacking out. I can’t see.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In a preview for the Monday, January 18, installment, tensions seem to rise between Sarah and the other contestants. The Bachelor host Chris Harrison also teased Sarah and Matt’s relationship while introducing season 25’s women in December 2020.

“Sometimes … those that get that early attention, those that have that really initial, bright spark, it’s hard to continue that because obviously the Bachelor/Bachelorette then has to go elsewhere,” the TV personality, 49, said. “They have to compartmentalize these relationships and that makes it really tough when you have that initial burst of energy. So, can Sarah keep that going? Can she sustain that? Or will it get the best of them? That we’ll have to see.”

