Britney Spears will finally be getting the wedding of her dreams as she marries longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Her previous nuptials were hardly anything worthy of a glorious wedding album, as she has tied the knot twice before in hastily put together ceremonies.

The pop superstar’s first wedding was a quickie service held at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel on the Las Vegas Strip on January 3, 2004. The singer had flown to Sin City to ring in the new year at the time and was with her childhood friend from Kentwood, Louisiana, Jason Alexander.

He claimed she proposed the idea of getting married so they could be together. Britney was about to embark on a massive world tour in support of her fourth studio album, In the Zone, which dropped in November 2003.

“We were in bed talking and she asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn’t. I was at college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married,” Jason told the Daily Mail in 2021. “We felt like this was a way we could be together. Britney was already feeling trapped, with everyone making money out of her. We figured that if we were married, they would have to let us see each other.”

But once Britney’s family and her team got wind of her spur of the moment wedding to Jason, they had the union annulled within 55 hours. “The men in black swooped in, along with her mom and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage. We didn’t want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money,” Jason claimed.

Britney was still in a marrying mood in 2004 despite her union with Jason ending. She fell for backup dancer Kevin Federline, and their romance became public when the two were photographed frolicking on the beach in Santa Monica, California, by paparazzi on April 23.

On the flight home from the European leg of her tour on June 7, Britney popped the question to Kevin. He initially said no, but changed his mind and proposed to the singer, who happily said “yes.” And with that, the pair became engaged after less than two months of dating.

“Marrying Kevin was the last thing I was thinking about doing. But then I said, ‘You know what? This is my life, and I don’t care what people think. I’m going to get married. I’m in love with him,” Britney told People on July 12.

The singer hired a wedding planner and hastily went about putting together her nuptials. Britney and Kevin surprised fans when they quickly tied the knot on September 18 at the Studio City, California, home of her wedding planner. The pair sold photos of their nuptials exclusively to People.

Britney wore a strapless full-length white wedding gown and long veil over new newly dyed brunette locks to marry Kevin. She later changed into a white lace minidress for their reception inside the same home where they cut the wedding cake and had their first dance to Journey’s “Lights.”

The pop princess then put on a strapless white pantsuit with funky matching necklaces for a photo with her bridal party, who were all wearing coordinated pink velour tracksuits, before heading to a club in Hollywood to celebrate.

The “Work” singer’s second marriage didn’t last, as she split from Kevin in the fall of 2006, two months after giving birth to their second son, Jayden James, in September of that year. The couple also share first son Sean Preston, who was born in September 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Nearly 18 years after her nuptials with Kevin, Britney is having the wedding of her dreams to boyfriend of six years, Sam. She’s already revealed that designer Donatella Versace is making her gown, and a large tent has been erected in the backyard of the singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home for the occasion. It sure beats the Las Vegas strip or the house of an employee!

