Buongiorno! Emme Muñiz was seen wearing an adorable sweater while out in Capri, Italy with their fashionista mom, Jennifer Lopez, on Thursday, July 28, following their Paris vacay with Ben Affleck.

The 14-year-old chose a warm, gray long-sleeved knit top with brown cargo pants, white sneakers and black nail polish, whereas the “On My Way” artist, 53, opted for a stylish ensemble featuring high-waisted shorts, a multi-patterned wrap top, sandals and sunglasses, in photos obtained by Life & Style.

Their Italian outing comes just three days after they were last seen in France with J. Lo’s son and Emme’s twin, Max, whom the Marry Me actress shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben, 49, also brought along his daughters, Seraphina and Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in addition to son Samuel, who did not appear to be with them in the romantic city.

Throughout their French getaway, Emme showed off their casual chic style, including with snazzy, colorful patterns and comfy slacks for the summertime heat. J. Lo, of course, maintained her signature fashion taste by donning brightly colored dresses and jeans.

Previously, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the talented teen prefers an “edgier look” rather than their mom’s “glam.”

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the source said in December 2021. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together. … Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,”

While they have “varying tastes in fashion” the mom of two and their child enjoy going shopping together back home in California whenever they can.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” the insider continued, adding that the teen has even “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for their mother.

Emme has had a busy month with their mom, as Jennifer recently tied the knot with her new husband on July 16, Life & Style confirmed the following day. The “Jenny From the Block” singer and the Good Will Hunting cowriter wed in a Las Vegas ceremony, and it seemed that Emme had the time of their life in Sin City when they were spotted in a photo shared online posing in Elvis Presley’s vintage pink Cadillac.

Although Jennifer and Ben are enjoying their new life as spouses, they both continue to prioritize their respective children. The Bronx native even mentioned their kids in her statement from her newsletter, “On the JLo,” which she released after their wedding.

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,’” J. Lo wrote. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Scroll down to see Jennifer and Emme’s different styles from their Italian outing!