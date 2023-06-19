Ooh la la! Jennifer Lopez shared the ultimate thirst trap of her husband, Ben Affleck, in honor of Father’s Day by posting a shirtless photo of him.

“Daddy appreciation post,” the Mother actress, 53, captioned an Instagram carousel on Sunday, June 18. “Happy Father’s Day, papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

The first shot featured the Air actor, 50, snapping a mirror selfie while topless, flaunting his rock-hard abs. The next slide included a montage video of Jennifer praising her spouse for being an incredible father.

“He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen,” the “On My Way” songstress gushed in the clip. “He’s so involved. … He teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes. He’s such a brilliant guy anyway.”

The last few slides included selfies of the happy couple, who tied the knot in July 2022 just one year after they went public with their reconciliation. Jennifer and Ben initially dated from 2002 to 2004.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Although she was simply praising the Good Will Hunting cowriter for the special day, some Instagram users weren’t thrilled with J. Lo’s sexy shirtless photo of Ben.

“Why would you feel the need to post a half naked picture of him for Father’s Day? It’s a bit sick!!” one commenter wrote, adding, “It’s Father’s Day, his kids don’t see him that way.”

A few others even pointed out that the sweet gallery didn’t include photos of Ben with his or her children. The Argo actor shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“And yet, not one picture with his children,” one social media user commented. “Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her, but this post is orange to me,” a separate person added, whereas a third went so far as to write, “Marc Anthony made you mom, and it’s the father of your children. So, why don’t you give the man credit for that too?”

However, others came to the Marry Me actress’ defense by pointing out that she had nothing but good intentions with her Instagram post.

“Everyone needs to shut up in this thread,” one person commented, adding, “She’s posting about her husband and how he’s a great father. She doesn’t need to show the kids. Y’all posting your kids WAY too much.”

J. Lo and Ben have prioritized their blended family ever since they rekindled their love in mid-2021. Fans have seen the dynamic duo frequently take their kids on fun outings together, from simple shopping trips to amusement park visits.

Previously, an insider told In Touch how quickly the Justice League actor connected with the “On the Floor” artist’s children.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart,” the source said in June 2021. “He’s obviously won over Jen, but now, he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long. … Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable.”