One big, rocker family! Kourtney Kardashian, her kids Mason and Penelope Disick and Alabama Barker cheered on Travis Barker and his son, Landon Barker, at their concert.

The 42-year-old former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 16-year-old blonde beauty shared moments from the rock ’n’ roll show to their Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 26. The two tagged Travis, 46, and Landon, 18, in their snaps and videos from the event, which was held at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Y’all not ready for @landonasherbarker,” Alabama captioned one of her Instagram Story videos. In several other clips, she zoomed in and out of the stage where Landon was performing. In Kourtney’s Stories, she recorded Travis’ artist Jaden “Jxdn” Hossler’s set where he performed his single “Braindead,” which is when Travis joined them onstage to play drums.

Before the concert began, the Poosh founder was seen walking into the venue with her fiancé, both wearing coordinating red outfits, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Kourtney wore a sexy red lace corset top with an oversized matching jacket, camouflage cargo pants and silver high heels. For his outfit, Travis donned a red puffer coat and a light denim jumpsuit with black boots.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

As one of the stars of the show, Landon rocked an all-black outfit: a shimmering, long-sleeved sweatshirt, shiny black pants and matching boots and sister Alabama wore an oversized shiny black vinyl jacket over a black top and skirt with matching combat boots.

Kourtney’s older kids, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, were also seen tagging along with the blended family, as well as Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The 22-year-old brunette beauty wore a black fur coat over a gray shirt and beige, cut-out pants, with chunky black boots, while Mason, 12, wore a Rolling Stones sweatshirt with camo cargo pants and sneakers. Penelope, 9, sported a black top, black pants, a black denim jacket and boots.

Just one night prior to Landon and Travis’ epic event, the Blink-182 musician performed at the Roxy Theatre with best friend Machine Gun Kelly alongside Avril Lavigne for the “Complicated” singer’s concert as part of the SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. The trio played their new single “Bois Lie” while Travis played four songs from the “Sk8er Boi” singer’s new album, Love Sux, which dropped on Friday, February 25.

Kourtney and Travis began dating in late 2020 and made their love Instagram official in February 2021. Although they enjoyed some PDA-packed adventures throughout the year, they also made sure to bring their children on different excursions as they blended their families.

By October 2021, Kourtney and Scott announced their engagement. However, they didn’t lose sight of the importance of being parents. The pair even want their children “involved” in their future wedding, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 25.

Their kids’ involvement is “the most important element” in “the ceremony and the reception,” the source added. “The day will be about their families blending together.”