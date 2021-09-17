He’s killing it! Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (a.k.a. Colson Baker) is one of the hottest acts in Hollywood right now — but not just because he is dating actress Megan Fox. The Texas native has been thriving in the music industry since getting signed to Bad Boy Records in 2011 … so how much money does he have?

The 31-year-old is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How did he rack up so much cash over the years? Here’s a breakdown.

MGK Has a Major Music Career

The rapper was playing local shows and putting out mixtapes before he got signed in 2011. Prior to securing his first deal, he played at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and appeared on MTV2’s Sucker Free Freestyle, so he showed a lot of promise. He also released three mixtapes and collaborated on a track with Juicy J before Diddy approached him for a record contract in 2011.

In 2012, MGK released his debut album Lace Up — on which he collaborated with Tech N9ne, DMX and Twista — and a mixtape called Black Mass. Three years later, he released his second album, General Admission. His third album, Bloom, came out in 2017, and two years later, his fourth album, Hotel Diablo, dropped.

The musician also released a collaboration with Fifth Harmony alum Camila Cabello called “Bad Things” in 2018, which was also the same year he released his most famous Eminem diss track, “Rap Devil,” amid their feud over MGK’s past comments about his daughter. In 2020, the artist dropped a collaboration album with friend Travis Barker titled Tickets to My Downfall. He now has a sixth record, Born With Horns, forthcoming and scheduled for 2021, but there has been no official release date announced so far.

MGK Is an Actor

Over the years, Colson has built quite the acting career for himself. He has starred in several movies, including The King of Staten Island (opposite close pal Pete Davidson), Beyond the Lights, Midnight in the Switchgrass (opposite girlfriend Megan Fox), The Land, Bird Box, The Dirt and Big Time Adolescence.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

He also previously appeared on the classic MTV show Wild ‘n Out.