She got that backstage pass! Kourtney Kardashian supported her fiancé, Travis Barker, as he and Machine Gun Kelly performed with Avril Lavigne at the “My Happy Ending” singer’s Los Angeles concert on Friday, February 25.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, snapped three selfies in a mirror, seemingly from backstage of The Roxy Theatre where Travis, 46, and MGK, 31, were playing in support of Avril, 37.

“This is my sleeve,” Kourtney captioned her Instagram post with a bat emoji on Saturday, February 26. In the photo, she stood in front of a bright-green wall while holding up her exaggerated, 1970s-style bell sleeves as part of her all-black ensemble. She also styled her short brunette locks in a sleek, loose style.

She was also spotted applauding the Blink-182 drummer from the audience and walking outside with him the night of the show, in photos obtained by Page Six. Like Kourtney, Travis donned an all-black outfit but with a hard rock-inspired look. He donned a black leather jacket with various patches embroidered on it, including one that read “Los Angeles” in red cursive,” and completed the look with a spiky, silver necklace and a black beanie.

Onstage, though, the “All the Small Things” musician performed shirtless while his bestie MGK sang alongside Avril, as they collaborated with her for her newest album, Love Sux, which dropped Friday from Travis’ label, DTA Records. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper debuted his new pink hair color and wore a black T-shirt and pants, whereas the “Complicated” artist stunned in her black mini skirt, matching long-sleeved shirt and knee-high boots. She also showed off her orange highlights to offset her natural blonde hair.

Kourtney and Travis first went public with their romance on Instagram in February 2021 but started dating in late 2020. After they made their love Instagram official, the two became one of Hollywood’s “It” couples, unafraid to pack on the PDA whenever they were out and about, such as on a vacay to Italy in September 2021. By October of that year, the duo announced their engagement via Instagram. The “First Date” rocker popped the question in a romantic beach setting in Montecito, California, where he had countless red roses and candles placed around them for the romantic moment.

Since then, the pair began planning out their future wedding and they want to hold it in the same place they got engaged, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 25.

“Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” the source explained. “It’s ‘their’ place.”

Since Travis is “extremely involved” in the preparations, Kourtney “is imagining exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement.”

However, due to the restrictions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kourtney and Travis want to “make sure their loved ones can all be in attendance,” the insider added. “[They] loved the idea of a destination wedding, but that no longer seems feasible with the travel restrictions they are facing.”

Nevertheless, the lovebirds are over-the-moon excited to exchange vows.

“Kourtney would rather change her plans and modify her expectations than wait any longer, because she wants to be his wife,” the source said. “They are planning their future and want it to start now!”