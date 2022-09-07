Making money in more ways than just TikTok! Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have become more than just influencers, which means their bank accounts are getting pretty full.

In 2021 alone, Charli “earned $17.5 million in branding and endorsement deals” alone in 20121, according to a September 2022 Forbes report. Dixie, by their estimation, made $10 million.

Keep reading for details on the influencers’ net worths and how they make their money.

What Is Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

Charli’s estimated net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She’s racked up endorsement deals with Hollister, Dunkin’ Donuts, Pura Vida, Invisalign and more brands since her rise to TikTok fame. Forbes estimates both sisters are paid “around $250,000 per post.” Not to mention, Charli released her own book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, in December 2020. She also teamed up with cosmetics brand Morphe to release the Born Dreamer perfume in June 2022.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

What Is Dixie D’Amelio’s Net Worth?

Dixie’s estimated net worth is $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While Dixie also has some major endorsement deals — like with PUMA — the influencer has kicked off a successful music career. Her debut album, A Letter to Me, was released in June 2022. Just like her sister, Dixie also has a major stake in Hollister ever since they released their Social Tourist clothing line with the brand in May 2021.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s Joint Business Ventures

Aside from their separate TikTok accounts and solo business ventures, the dynamic sibling duo has two shows that have proved to be pretty lucrative. Charli and Dixie make up to $100,000 per episode of their Snapchat show Charli Versus Dixie, per Forbes‘ estimate. They also have their Hulu series The D’Amelio Show. In September 2022, they launched the D’Amelio Brands, which Forbes reported is to help the family “cash in on the image and likeness rights to anything Charli and Dixie.”

“That’s why we’re doing this now and doing it the way we want to do it,” Charli told Forbes in their September 2022 cover story. “We must take advantage of the moment.”

Dixie added, “With our true passions, it’s not about money, but sharing what we love with the world.”