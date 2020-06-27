Where there’s a YouTuber, there’s also probably a scandal. The infamous streaming platform is home to some of the most beloved influencers in the world — and a lot of them have been involved in some serious controversy over the years. We rounded up some of the craziest scandals on YouTube so you can see how messy the internet can really get.

Most recently, longtime YouTube sensation Jenna Marbles revealed she would be “moving on” from the platform that made her a household name. The decision came after fans asked her to explain and take responsibility for past racist videos on her channel — including one clip where she appeared to don blackface as she impersonated rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I don’t know if that’s forever, I don’t know how long it’s going to be,” the comedian said in an apology video on June 25. “I want to make sure the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone.”

After admitting there were “things in [her] past [she isn’t] proud of,” the New York native also noted she would be setting the offensive videos to “private” so they would no longer be viewable by the public. “I’m sorry if any of [my old content] holds any nostalgia for you, but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world,” she said.

Even the light-hearted stuff spawns controversy in the YouTube world. In April 2019, wild vloggers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul started dating after her split from Justin Bieber lookalike Brad Sousa. Fans were torn on whether or not to take the pair at their word.

In fact, after the former Disney star “proposed” to the Las Vegas native at her 21st birthday bash that June, the couple asked their followers to “believe” they were actually engaged. At their wedding in late July, a fight broke out at the altar before they got to have their first kiss as husband and wife — but no YouTuber union is complete without a scandal or two.

