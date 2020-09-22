Saying goodbye. Christina Anstead deleted her wedding photos off Instagram after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead last week.

That said, the Flip or Flop star, 37, hasn’t deleted all traces of her ex. Several photos still remain with the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, including a snapshot at dinner with their friends and a sweet selfie. As for Ant, he’s gone silent on social media. The last time he posted was on September 13, six days before his wife announced their breakup.

In a surprising Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast personality revealed their “difficult decision to separate.” She wrote, “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Turns out, Christina’s first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, was just as “shocked” by the news, a source told In Touch. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancé, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time. Tarek loves Hudson as if he was his own.”

Christina and Ant share one-year-old son Hudson while she shares Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10, with Tarek. Ant also has two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 13.

John Photography/Shutterstock

The former couple “promised to coparent Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a separate insider told Life & Style exclusively. “They love their kids.”

Their split will be a “very difficult transition” for Taylor and Brayden who “adore” stepdad Ant and are “super attached to him,” added the insider. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.” Christina “hopes they stay in touch.

Now, the former flames are “trying” to “figure out” the next steps “amicably, like responsible adults,” a second source told In Touch. “She wants to protect the kids. They’re her main priority right now. She doesn’t want the situation to turn into a media circus again,” they noted, referring to Christina’s messy divorce from Tarek, 39. Having a “highly publicized” split would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”