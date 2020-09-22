Back to work! Christina Anstead and ex Tarek El Moussa filmed together for Flip or Flop on September 21, just three days after the designer and husband Ant Anstead announced their split.

Christina, 37, and Tarek, 39, both looked casual in jeans and T-shirts while they chit-chatted outside a property in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the DailyMail. The reality pair, who share kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, filed for divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The paperwork was finalized in January 2018.

Christina and Ant, 41, started dating in October 2017 and were married in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, the following September. The U.K. native also has teenage kids Amelie and Archie from his previous marriage. Their romance was a whirlwind but sadly fizzled out quickly. The HGTV star said she and her husband made the “difficult decision to separate” on September 18.

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

An insider exclusively told Life & Style the reality couple’s lives were no longer connecting. “No one saw this coming. I’m hearing that Christina and Ant just grew apart,” explained the insider. “They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor. Friends say Ant was the first one who started having feelings about splitting.”

Their uncoupling came as a shock to fans since Christina and Ant “looked like the perfect couple.” The source noted, “It just goes to show that you just never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

The “very sad” decision appeared to be mutual and relatively amicable between the two, who “still love and respect each other.” The insider continued, “The conversations about splitting were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, but they both came to the same conclusion and decided it wasn’t going to be a lifetime marriage.”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

As far as their 12-month-old son, the estranged couple “promised to coparent [son] Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style. However, it will still be a “very difficult transition” for the Christina on the Coast star’s young children, who “adore” stepdad Ant. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings,” said the insider.

It looks like Christina is staying focused on her career!