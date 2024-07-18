Chip Gaines Gives Waco Baseball Field a Makeover: Contest Details

The city of Waco, Texas, got a spruced up youth ballfield yesterday, thanks to Fixer Upper host and Magnolia cofounder Chip Gaines and Bobcat Company. Chip is a huge baseball fan, passionate supporter of youth sports and an advocate for all kids having access to safe, upgraded youth sports and play spaces. Chip personally helped renovate a Waco youth baseball field badly in need of a makeover.

Jenn Ackerman/Bobcat Company

The makeover in Waco coincided with the announcement of an exciting new community makeover contest from Bobcat where people across the U.S. can nominate their local park and recreation area or youth sports facility for a transformation worth $100,000. Consumers can learn more and nominate their community here.